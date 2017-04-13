911 caller reports seeing woman being dragged from alley into van, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are working a possible abduction on the city's east side.

Police say a woman called around 2:15 a.m. Thursday to report seeing a woman being dragged into a van near Elma and Prospect. According to the caller, several individuals got out of a white van and dragged a young lady from an alley into the van that had a handicapped tag.

The witness also told police the guys who got out of the van drop what looked like gloves in the alley and the young ladies tennis shoe fell off during the struggle.

Police told me that they don't know who this young woman is, if she lives in the area, what she was doing here or her connection to these guys in the van.

If you have any information call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.