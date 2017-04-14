Cooking with Karli: Easter brunch from start to finish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're hosting Easter brunch but still haven't finalized your menu, executive chef at Roth Living, Matt Chatfield, has you covered.

From a starter all the way to dessert, Matt demonstrates how to do everything. All the ingredients and directions are below, too.

Roast Pork Rack

To brine the pork rack

6 cups water

1 container apple juice concentrate, thawed

1/2 cup kosher salt

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 red onion, peeled and quartered

1 tablespoon black peppercorns

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

8 sprigs fresh thyme

2 bay leaves

1 (3 to 4-pound) center cut rack of pork, Frenched and fat removed

Directions:

Bring the water, apple juice concentrate, salt, sugar, onion, peppercorns, mustard seeds, thyme and bay leaves to a simmer in a large stock pot and cook until the sugar and salt are dissolved. Let cool completely. Submerge the roast in the brine by placing a plate on top, then cover with plastic and refrigerate for at least 12 hours and up to 24 hours.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

Remove the pork from the brine, rinse with cold water, and pat dry with paper towels. Heat charcoal grill to medium high heat. Grill on both sides until a nice crust forms, about 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer the pork to a baking rack on a sheet pan, and finish cooking in the oven until cooked to an internal temperature of 135 degrees F on an instant-read thermometer, about 25 minutes. Remove from the oven, and let rest for 20 minutes, tented loosely with foil.

Carve pork rack into chops between the bones.

Andouille Cream Gravy

Ingredients:

1/4 cup butter

6 ounces andouille sausage, medium dice

½ cup onion, small dice

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups half & half

salt and pepper

Directions:

Place a large skillet over medium heat. Add the butter and melt. Add sausage and onion; sauté until vegetables are softened, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in paprika, garlic powder. Sprinkle flour over mixture and stir to combine; cook, stirring constantly, until roux begins to brown and flour smells toasty. Gradually whisk in half & half; cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Taste; add salt and pepper as desired. Makes about 4 cups.

Jalapeno-Cheddar Buttermilk Biscuits

Ingredients:

4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1 tbsp plus 1 tsp baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

2 sticks (1 cup) unsalted butter, cold, cut into small pieces

2 each fresh jalapenos, diced

¾ cup sharp cheddar, grated

1 3/4 cups buttermilk, plus more for brushing

Directions:

1. Sautee fresh diced jalapeno peppers with 2 tbsp olive oil till soft. Set aside.

2. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and sugar. Using a pastry blender, cut in the butter until the mixture resembles peas with a few large clumps remaining. Add the cooked jalapenos and grated cheddar.

3. Pour in the buttermilk; using a rubber spatula, fold buttermilk into the dough, working in all directions and incorporating crumbs at the bottom of the bowl, until the dough just comes together. The dough will be slightly sticky; do not over mix.

4. Turn out the dough onto a lightly floured work surface. With floured fingers, gently pat the dough into a round about 1 inch thick, pressing in any loose bits. Do not overwork the dough. Use a floured 2 1/4-inch round biscuit cutter to cut out the biscuits as close together as possible. (Use one cut edge as the edge for the next biscuit.)

5. Place the biscuits about 1 1/2 inches apart on an unlined baking sheet. Generously brush the tops of biscuits with buttermilk. Bake, rotating sheet halfway through, until the biscuits are golden and flecked with brown spots, 18 to 20 minutes. 6. Transfer biscuits to a wire rack to cool.

Apricot-Lingonberry Chutney

Ingredients:

12 ounces dried apricots, chopped

1 large red onion, diced

1 cup water

2/3 cup cider vinegar

2/3 cup golden brown sugar, packed

¾ cup lingonberry preserves

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 teaspoons lemon peel, grated

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Directions:

For the chutney, in a heavy medium saucepan add apricots, onion, water, vinegar, sugar, preserves, garlic, lemon, salt, and pepper. Place on stove over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil and cook until all sugar dissolves, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to medium low and continue to simmer for 20 minutes or until all liquid is absorbed and chutney is thick, stirring occasionally.

Chocolate Pots de Creme

Ingredients:

9 ounces high-quality semisweet chocolate chips

1 1/2 cups whole milk

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

6 large egg yolks

5 tablespoons granulated sugar

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon confectioners' sugar

Whipped cream and fresh berries for garnish

Directions:

Place the chocolate in a blender. Whisk the milk, 1 cup cream, egg yolks, granulated sugar and salt in a heavy-bottomed medium saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring constantly with a heatproof spatula, until the mixture is thick enough to coat the spatula and almost boiling, 5 to 6 minutes. Immediately pour the milk mixture over the chocolate in the blender. Cover and hold the lid with a thick kitchen towel; blend until combined and smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides of the blender as needed. Divide the chocolate mixture among ramekins or small cups and refrigerate until set, about 2 hours. Whip the remaining 1/2 cup cream and the confectioners' sugar with a mixer or in the blender until soft peaks form. Top the chilled pots de creme with whipped cream.

