From shelter to streets, K9 making big impact in MO fighting crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -- A police officer in the St. Louis area has gone from living in a shelter to fighting crime.

Luke may be the youngest, smallest officer on the Bel-Ridge Missouri Police force, but in just a short period of time, he`s made some big busts.

He came from a shelter in Austin, Texas and was about to be euthanized.

Now after just over a month on the job, this lab is making his mark assisting with seven drug busts.

Dog on verge of being euthanized given chance to help STL officers fight crime.

The department is selling t-shirts to raise money to cover the costs of equipment and food for K9 Luke.