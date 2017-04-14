Improvements make flying out of KCI more enjoyable

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you fly out of KCI, you'll notice some major improvements at one terminal and live jazz at the other. It's all a part of the airports effort to improve your flying experience.

Some of the improvements were made by the American Airlines gates. In the past, American had three separate departure lounges and sometimes those who had a connecting flight at KCI had to go to another gate and go through security all over again. That has changed as now all nine American gates are connected, and the security line to get in is expanded from two lines to four.

There is also a new sitting room for nursing mothers, so they can breastfeed their babies in privacy. The airport also put in a restroom for service animals, complete with a hydrant and the ability for the owners to wash it down.

On top of those additions, there is better lighting throughout, more restrooms in the post-security area. They even installed electrical outlets in more seats at the airport so you can charge your device while you wait for your flight.

KCI has not released information regarding the cost of all these improvements, but it is all paid for with money collected from the airport users charge, not general fund tax dollars.

Also new, starting Friday, jazz bands from the Blue Room at 18th and Vine will play in Terminal B for Southwest passengers Sunday, Monday and Fridays from 2:30 until 5:30 p.m. That is typically the busiest time of day during the week at the airport, and they want to greet visitors with a taste of our city's jazz history.