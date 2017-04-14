Instead of gifts, local birthday girl asks her friends to serve community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Forget the birthday cake, balloons and presents. One local girl is partying with a purpose, and she brought her friends with her.

Emma Campbell, who is about to turn 11, and six friends spent Friday serving lunch to people at City Union Mission Family Center.

She asked her finds to help her give back instead of a big birthday party.

"I just thought that I could do this instead of having some big party," Emma said. "That I could give them and feed them today."

This is the second year Emma has chosen to forgo a birthday party. Last year she and her friends volunteered at Wayside Waifs.