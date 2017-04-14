Murder charge filed against woman suspected in death of 9-month-old boy at Eudora daycare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- The Douglas County District Attorney filed a charge on Friday in the death of a boy at a Eudora daycare last September. Carrody M. Buchhorn, 42, is charged with felony murder in the death of 9-month-old Oliver Ortiz.

The charge accuses her of first degree murder in the commission of child abuse.

Eudora police went to the 1300 block of Chestnut Lane on September 29th to find daycare staff providing CPR to the unresponsive infant. Ortiz was pronounced dead soon thereafter at a Lawrence Memorial Hospital.

Child investigators were called in from neighboring departments to speak to the other six children inside the daycare at the time to try to find out what happened. But police previously said that the daycare’s owner and an employee working that day aren't answering their questions.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment suspended the license of Sunshine Kids Group Daycare Home while police were investigating the death. Kansas records show that the license remains suspended, and that Buchhorn is not the owner of the daycare.

Police had said that parents of other children they interviewed said the generally were happy with their children’s care. Just one month before the boy’s death an annual state review of Sunshine Kids found three violations, including a 9-month-old napping behind a closed curtain outside of any supervision.

Buchhorn is expected to be in court on Monday for her first appearance. She's in the Douglas County Jail, and her bond is set at $250,000. FOX 4 has requested her booking photo.

Previous Coverage: