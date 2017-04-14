Neighbors watch woman speed down KC street and crash into front yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A woman was rushed to the hospital after she crashed her car into the front yard of a home at 22nd and Hardesty.

Neighbors say they heard squealing of tires. They say the woman was speeding down the street, lost control of her Chevy Malibu, possibly went airborne, flipped over and crashed into the yard.

The front yard contained evidence of the crash: pieces of the woman's car, glass, a wooden and metal railing knocked over and chunks missing from the concrete steps.

Firefighters and paramedics pulled the driver out.

FOX 4 did not yet have information about her condition.