One dead, one in critical condition and three in custody after shooting in Old Northeast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting in the Old Northeast.

It was around 1 a.m. when witnesses called police to report hearing several shots fired near Colorado and Smart.

When officers arrived on the scene they found one man dead near the porch of a house. The second victim was transported to the hospital and put into surgery.

"Witnesses heard sound of a disturbance and then heard several shots fired," spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department Darin Snapp said. "So we're trying to determine if the two shot each other or if they were shot by someone else."

Police say they have three suspects in custody in connection with the shooting.