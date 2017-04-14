Parents of little Missouri girl throw her a ‘poop emoji’ birthday party

ST. LOUIS — A little girl in St. Louis asked for a rather unusual theme for her 3rd birthday party.

Audrey wanted a ‘poop emoji’ birthday party. While it might have been better-suited for ‘birthday number two’, her parents fulfilled her wish for her 3rd birthday party.

Her mom dressed up in a poop suit. The cake and cookies were shaped like the poop emoji. They created a game of ‘Pin the Poop in the Toilet’ (rather than on the donkey). And as parting gifts, they gave whoopie cushions to the guests. (The pictures are great! Click here to see the pictures Audrey’s mom, Rebecca, put on Pinterest, where you can find many ‘poop birthday party‘ ideas. (Who knew!?)

The parents told the Huffington Post three-year-old Audrey is definitely her own person, and they didn’t mind embracing the weird. Here are some of the ideas we found on Pinterest: