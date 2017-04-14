Popcorn Bag movie reviews: Fate of the Furious, Gifted and Colossal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Is "Fate of the Furious" maddening? "Gifted" have talent? "Colossal" massive? FOX 4's Russ Simmon and Shawn Edwards share their opinions in this week's Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

1) THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS (PG-13)

Universal

RUSS

The “The Fast and the Furious” franchise has morphed into an over-the-top sci-fi action extravaganza that makes James Bond adventures seem like documentaries by comparison. In “The Fate of the Furious,” Vin Diesel’s Dom Torretto has gone rouge, joining forces with villain Charlize Theron in an attempt to steal nuclear codes and take over the world.

SHAWN

Sadly this franchise has become completely exhausting. They probably should have stopped at five but these movies are so successful they can't stop making them. "The Fate of the Furious" isn't a bad watch. Bad movie maybe. However, there is plenty of action and fun to be had. Even if it is all over the top.

RUSS

It’s all an excuse for well staged cinematic mayhem, most of it computer generated. While it’s rousing and goofy fun, it all can be summed up in the name of one of its stars: Ludacris.

SHAWN

True enough. The real problem is these movies have become over-populated with stars. You have Charlize Theron over here. The Rock over there. Vin Diesel everywhere and you still have about a dozen cast members you have to keep track of. Not much drama in the fate of this movie. But really how many more of these can they possibly make?

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

2) GIFTED (PG-13)

Fox Searchlight

RUSS

Young McKenna Grace gives one of the best child performances you’re likely to see in “Gifted,” the story of a seven-year-old math genius whose guardian uncle, played by Chris Evans, tries to help her fit in. The performances elevate this touching tale that, in lesser hands, could have been as corny as a Lifetime TV movie.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: Did Not Screen

3) COLOSSAL (R)

NEON

RUSS

“Colossal” is a well-acted cinematic experiment that doesn’t always work. Still, you have to give it credit for originality. Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway and KC’s Jason Sudeikis star in this sci-fi drama about an alcoholic woman who discovers that her movements manipulate a giant monster that’s destroying Seoul, Korea. It’s an allegory as overwhelming as its destructive creature, but it’s thoughtful even in its weaknesses.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: Did Not Screen

4) UNDER THE CHERRY MOON (PG-13)

Warner Bros.

SHAWN

Hard to believe that it has been a year since the untimely death of Prince. Many know about his music but he also deserves props for his cinematic vision. And you can see three of his four movies for free next weekend at the American Jazz Museum in conjunction with AAFCA -- "Purple Rain" "Under the Cherry Moon" and "Graffiti Bridge." For more details go to fox4kc.com.