Take flight on a WWII bomber

New Century, KAN. --- A World War II bomber made in the metro more than 70 years ago is back in town for a very special reunion. The Navy B-25 - also known as the PBJ-1J - is the only Marine bomber still able to take to the skies. It was restored over a 23 year period and they are offering 30-minute flights over the metro.

It arrived in Gardner Wednesday for a reunion of riveters. During World War II, many women worked in the Fairfax plant making B-25 Bombers for the war effort. This is where the term Rosie the Riveter came from. Those who helped build these planes had a reunion April 12th at the airport.

Flights in the B-25 PBJ are available the morning of April 14th. Go to www.cafsocal.com or call (815) 482-0064 for more information.

New Century is also home of the Commemorative Air Force and they fly Steerman planes made in the 1940's and used in the war effort. You can also take a flight in that plane. To learn more, go to www.kcghostsquadron.org.