KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Throughout the year we salute the best in high school athletics, teaming up with our friends at Hy-Vee. This week the honors go to a team out in the east metro, the Oak Grove Wrestling team.
Team of the Week: Oak Grove Wrestling
