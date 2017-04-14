× Three killed at home in Coffeyville, Kansas

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — Agents from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and local police are investigating the shooting deaths of a 50-year-old man, 47-year-old woman and a 17-year-old young man. The three bodies were found Thursday inside a home in Coffeyville, Kan., about three hours and 20 minutes south of Kansas City.

Police identified the man and woman, but have not released the identity of the teenager. The two adult victims are Reginald L. Johnson, 50, and Kimberly K. Bell, 47.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“Preliminary information indicates that gunshots were exchanged between two of the individuals. At this time it is not believed any suspects remain at large,” said KBI Communications Director Melissa Underwood.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Coffeyville Police Department at 620-252-6160. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Tip Hotline at 620-252-6133 or the KBI crime tip line at 1-800-KSCRIME.