April the Giraffe’s baby is on its way! For real this time…

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — The little baby giraffe that seemingly has the whole world waiting on edge appears to be on its way!

At the risk of winding up April the Giraffe’s legions of fans, who for weeks now have been hearing “any time now,” but this time it looks like April has gone into labor and will likely deliver soon.

A word of fair warning: giraffes can be in labor anywhere from hours to a full day. Click here if you aren’t seeing the livestream video player above.

April was elsewhere when she gave birth to her first three calves, and this one will be the Harpursville zoo’s first giraffe calf. Zoo owner Jordan Patch plans to hold an online naming competition for the baby after it’s born.

Since the privately owned zoo’s giraffe cam began live-streaming video from April’s enclosure, the feed has totaled tens of millions of views on YouTube, and counting, as people around the world check on the status of April’s 15-month pregnancy.

A video by a pregnant woman in South Carolina parodying April’s livestream went viral on Facebook.

“Instead of local or regional we’re global,” said Cortney Whalen, a spokeswoman for zoo owner Jordan Patch. “It has definitely broadened the general awareness of the park.”

In videos posted on the park’s Facebook page this week, Patch has said that he’s been busy tending to his 200-plus other animals and that the flood of emails has become “so overbearing” that he’s asking people to stop sending them.

A GoFundMe page set up for April, giraffe father Oliver and their calf has raised more than $43,000 out of a goal of $50,000. Whalen said the park also has received separate donations, but she said she didn’t know how much. All the money will be used to feed, house and care for the giraffes.

April’s website, aprilthegiraffe.com, includes a link for buying apparel from baby clothing to adult-sized hoodies imprinted with a giraffe’s head and “#Aprils View Crew” along with the park’s name and location.