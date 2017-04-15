Ex-Ravens player accidentally kills his 3-year-old daughter

PHOENIX — Authorities say a former NFL player was moving a truck that ran over and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.

The Arizona Republic reports that police say 37-year-old Todd Heap was behind the wheel of the truck when he accidentally struck the girl while moving the vehicle forward outside their home in Mesa on Friday.

Officials say the girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Mesa police say impairment was not a factor.

Heap, a tight end, was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the 2001 NFL draft. He played ten seasons with Baltimore, becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in touchdown catches and second all-time in receptions and yards.

He was released in 2011 and played two season with the Arizona Cardinals.

He was selected twice to the Pro Bowl and was named NFL Alumni Tight End of the Year in 2006.

He played college ball at Arizona State University, where he was a two-time All-Pac-10 selection.