Five-year-old crushed to death by rotating restaurant in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. -- A rotating restaurant in Atlanta remains closed after a five-year-old child was crushed to death.

Investigators said the boy and his family were visiting the restaurant from North Carolina.

Police said the boy wandered away from his family and became pinned between the rotating portion of the restaurant and the stationary part of the room.

Atlanta Fire Department spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the little boy got his head stuck between two tables and suffered a head injury Friday. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It was unclear how the child got stuck at the Sun Dial, which sits atop the Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel.

According to its website, the Sun Dial opened in 1976 and features a revolving restaurant, a rotating cocktail lounge and an observatory level with a 360-degree panorama of the skyline from 723 feet (220 meters).

"His whole body was caught in between maybe four or five inches of space and his head took the brunt of the injury," one officer explained.

Police said the rotating restaurant has an automatic stop system in place, and it did work as designed.

In a statement, the hotel's manager said he is working with police and will assist them any way possible.