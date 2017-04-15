Friends and family hold vigil for driver killed in Lenexa crash with car full of teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Friends and family gather to remember a 15-year-old who crashed a car he was driving, causing his death and that of a 13-year-old boy.

Seven other passengers were also crammed inside that car and injured.

It happened in a residential Lenexa neighborhood last weekend.

Police said they tried to stop Isaiah Stroble around 4:30 a.m. last Sunday morning for driving without his headlights turned on, but they said he sped away.

Lenexa police say the officer opted not to pursue the vehicle, but a short time later, the car full of teenagers crashed into a tree.

Friends and family say the crash that claimed the teenagers' lives is an all-around tragedy.

Many of Isaiah's classmates, are still trying to come to terms with what happened.

Dozens of friends and family members gathered at Pierson Park in KCK Saturday to release balloons in the 15-year-old's memory.

Savannah Leaper knew all nine teenagers who were in the car that crashed near 80th and Maurer in Lenexa.

"I think they were just kids trying to have a good time honestly, you know it's going to be sad that he's not here anymore but you know he's still here in our hearts," Leaper said.

A teenager who was in the car at the time of the crash said it belonged to one of Isaiah's relatives.

Police said of the seven teenagers who survived the crash, six of them were in the backseat, sitting on each other's laps.

"Although he made some mistakes, I hope that people will remember that, you know, he had a good side to him and most of the time he was just a really fine young man."

Isaiah's cousin said the teen is in a better place

"He was stressed out down here, so he's really in a better place now and I know he's happy up there and watching down on us."

13-year-old Angelito Espinosa was also killed in that crash.

At last check, a 15-year-old girl who was in that car was in critical condition.