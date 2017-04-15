Watch: Internet sensation April the giraffe finally gives birth

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — After days and days and days of anticipation, the much awaited baby giraffe has arrived! See the birth in the Facebook video above (Warning: Live birth!) Scroll down for the current live feed from Animal Adventure Park.

A New York zoo’s giraffe, April has her own website, a GoFundMe page which has already racked thousands in donations, an apparel line, and millions of people worldwide watching live-streaming video waiting for it to give birth.

The 15-year-old long-legged internet star gave birth in an enclosed pen at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, a rural village 130 miles northwest of New York City.

The privately owned zoo’s giraffe cam began live-streaming video from April’s enclosure last week, and quickly became a worldwide sensation. The feed has totaled more than 15 million views on YouTube as people around the world checked in to see the little giraffe being born.

Jordan Patch, the zoo’s owner, told the New York Times the response from the public has been unbelievable.

“I’m answering a lot more emails now than I was before,” he said. “It’s absolutely overwhelming. We are inundated with messages and emails, media interviews and requests.”

The BBC called April’s calf the most anticipated birth since Prince George.

April has kept her millions of fans anxiously waiting, as zookeepers said days ago that the birth could come at any time.

But on Saturday, their patience paid off as tens of thousands were watching the feed live as the little giraffe came into the world.