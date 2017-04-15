Man in critical condition after being shot four times in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday, leaving one man in critical condition.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 4:30 p.m. near 73rd Terrace and State Avenue.

Upon arrival at the scene, a 47-year-old black male was found shot a total of three times in the torso and once in the groin. That man was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

Police said they are searching for a black male with a light complexion and long dreadlocks, wearing a gray hoodie. He is believed to be driving a gray or dark blue 2010 Chevy Impala or similar sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS hotline and (816) 474-TIPS.