Overnight crash leaves two people dead in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police say two people have died as a result of a crash in KCK.

The crash happened at 55th and Metropolitan around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said a Chevy Malibu heading north on S. 55th Street struck a Honda Element as it was attempting to turn into the Skyline Apartment complex.

The 29-year-old male driver of the Honda was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. A male passenger in the Honda was also taken to the hospital, but later died of his injuries as well.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu and three juveniles were treated at area hospitals with minor injuries.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation.