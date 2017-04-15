Triple shooting near Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd & Paseo leaves one dead, two injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a triple shooting left one person dead and two others with serious injuries Saturday.

Officers responded to the area near Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and the Paseo around 1 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

Police discovered three people had been shot. One is deceased and two others were transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Any with information is urged to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.