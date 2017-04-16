Blue Springs man charged for alleged sexual assault of teen in 2005

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Springs man is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly engaging in criminal sex acts with a teenage boy over ten years ago.

Jackson County prosecutors charged James R. Green, 52, with six felony counts of 2nd degree statutory sodomy.

Court records state that a now 27-year-old man reported that he was sexually assaulted by Green on multiple occasions in 2005 when he was a 16-year-old student in Smithville.

The victim told investigators he met Green, then a Blue Springs teacher and coach, in an internet chat room. He said Green would go on to visit him at his home and give him gifts, such as Nike shoes, a webcam, and a cell phone.

The victim said Green would go on to request explicit photos and videos from the victim, and would send some of himself. He said Green later hired him to do landscaping at Green’s home, where the two would eventually engage in sex acts.

A police investigation found a current 16-year-old Blue Springs student who said he had sexual relations with Green in recent months. Green was a middle school teacher and coach in North Kansas City at the time of that incident.

Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bond.