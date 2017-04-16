BREAKING: Rescue teams search for vehicle that reportedly crashed into Missouri River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- First responders are searching an area of the Missouri River after witnesses say they saw a vehicle leave the roadway and enter the water.

Around 9 p.m., witnesses reported seeing a white sedan speed down an embankment and crash into the river near 1st and Grand.

KCFD Water Rescue teams are searching the area.

FOX 4 crews saw a flare lit near the scene and a large dark object in the water, but could not confirm what the object is.

Witnesses did know for certain if anyone was in the car.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.