BREAKING: Rescue teams search for vehicle that reportedly crashed into Missouri River

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- First responders are searching an area of the Missouri River after witnesses say they saw a vehicle leave the roadway and enter the water.
Around 9 p.m., witnesses reported seeing a white sedan speed down an embankment and crash into the river near 1st and Grand.
KCFD Water Rescue teams are searching the area.
FOX 4 crews saw a flare lit near the scene and a large dark object in the water, but could not confirm what the object is.
Witnesses did know for certain if anyone was in the car.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.