Cleveland police seek suspect who streamed murder on Facebook Live

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police are seeking a suspect who posted video of a homicide on Facebook, authorities said.

The murder happened on East 93rd in Cleveland. Police said the shooter streamed the deadly shooting live on his social media page and claimed to have committed other homicides. Police are still investigating those claims.

Police have identified the suspect as Steve Stephens. Authorities say he is a black male who is 6-feet 1-inch and weighs 244 pounds. He has a full beard.

Stephens was last seen wearing a dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt.

He is believed to be driving a white or cream-colored SUV.

Police say he is armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.