Disturbance between two groups leads to one person shot near 59th and Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after being shot along the Paseo on Sunday.

Officers were called to the area of 59th and Paseo around 8:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses said the shooting followed a disturbance between two groups of people. Both groups reportedly fled the scene in separate vehicles while shooting at each other.

The victim is believed to have been involved in the disturbance. The investigation is ongoing.