Easter turns violent near Nicholson & Prospect after suspect accused of shooting his own brother

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Easter Sunday turned violent as police said a metro man shot his own brother. It happened Sunday afternoon near Prospect and Nicholson.

Police said the victim was shot in his stomach and is in critical condition. The victim's brother is in custody.

Witnesses in the area of Nicholson and Prospect said their Easter was interrupted by the sound of gunshots. When they looked out the window they saw a man covered in blood on the ground and his brother running down the street.

That suspect, who police said is in his 40s, barricaded himself in a trailer for a few hours while SWAT tried to convince him to come out.

After a few hours, the suspect surrendered to police and was taken into custody. The suspect's charges now depend on whether or not his brother survives.

"The victim is actually in surgery now, and is not doing very well. If he passes away, he will be facing some murder charges but at the least he will be facing aggravated assault charges," Darin Snapp with KCPD said.

Detectives will spend the next couple of days interviewing witnesses and family. Charges are expected to be filed Monday.