Grilled melon salad recipe
In Thailand, this dish would be made with the very fragrant muskmelon, however for this application use the ripest cantaloupe available in your area.
Ingredients:
- 1/8 cup key lime juice
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon palm sugar (pounded until smooth)
- 1 teaspoon chili flakes
- 1 cantaloupe (grilled and diced)
- 1/4 cup mint leaves, chopped
- 1 shallot, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup roasted unsalted peanuts
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
Directions:
Whisk together lime juice, salt, pepper, palm sugar and chili flakes.
Add remaining ingredients and toss together. Serve.