Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grilled melon salad recipe

In Thailand, this dish would be made with the very fragrant muskmelon, however for this application use the ripest cantaloupe available in your area.

Ingredients:

1/8 cup key lime juice

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

1/2 teaspoon palm sugar (pounded until smooth)

1 teaspoon chili flakes

1 cantaloupe (grilled and diced)

1/4 cup mint leaves, chopped

1 shallot, thinly sliced

1/2 cup roasted unsalted peanuts

1 tablespoon sesame oil

Directions:

Whisk together lime juice, salt, pepper, palm sugar and chili flakes.

Add remaining ingredients and toss together. Serve.