Kids deviled eggs recipe

Makes 3 servings (1egg)

Ingredients:

3 hardboiled eggs

2 Tablespoons mayonnaise

1 teaspoon mustard

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 black olive and a small piece of carrot

Re-sealable sandwich sized plastic bag

Directions:

Peel and rinse the egg. Hold the egg so it is standing tall in your hand. Use a paring knife to make Vs around the top third of the egg making sure the tops of the Vs touch. This will assure the top of the egg will come apart easily. Remove the top of the egg. Place any yolk that comes out of the top of the egg in the baggie. Gently squeeze the yolk from the bottom of the egg into the baggie keeping the white intact. Set the egg white aside.

Add mayonnaise, mustard, salt and pepper to the baggie. Have your child squeeze the baggie until the ingredients are well blended. Cut a ¼ inch tip from the bottom of the baggie and help your child squeeze the contents of the baggie evenly into the bottoms (large part) of the three eggs making sure the egg mixture comes above the top of the egg. Place the top of the egg on so that the back of the egg looks like it is hinged and the front is open. Cut two small pieces from the olive to make eyes for each “chick” and a small triangle of carrot to make the beak and press into the yolk mixture. The deviled egg will look like a chick is peeking out when it is finished.

Nutritional Information per serving: Calories 89; Total Fat 7g; Saturated fat 2g; Protein 6g; Carbohydrate 1g; Fiber 0g; Sodium 219mg