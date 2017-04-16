Police in standoff with suspect who shot one person at Nicholson & Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are engaged in a standoff with a suspect they said shot one person Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to a residence near Nicholson and Prospect in regard to a shooting. At the scene, police found one victim shot in the stomach. He was transported to a local hospital in serious/stable condition.

The suspect is inside a residence in the 2500 block of Nicholson refusing to exit. Negotiators have established verbal contact with the suspect, but at this time he is still inside the home.

