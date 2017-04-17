Assault reported at Blue Valley Academy in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police responded Monday morning to a report of an assault that took place at Blue Valley Academy.

Johnson County Fire said they received a call that one person was assaulted shortly before 10 a.m.

They did not provide details on what led to the incident, nor did they specify the extent of the victim’s injuries, saying only that the injuries were considered minor.

The victim was reportedly taken to KU Hospital.

