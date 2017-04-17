Bishop Miege alum Dawson Downing shines at Mizzou spring football game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Mizzou fans at Saturday's black and gold spring football game were probably wondering, "who's this #22 in the backfield next to Drew Lock?"

That was Dawson Downing, and after Saturday, he made sure Tiger fans would remember him.

The walk-on running back out of Bishop Miege High School took the field as a starter with Mizzou's top two running backs Ish Witter and Damarea Crocket held out of the spring scrimmage.

Downing's father was an All-Conference safety at Mizzou, and now his son is fulfilling a dream by wearing the black and gold.

"That's the first time I've kind of officially scored here, so that's a good feeling and hopefully we get some of those in the fall too," Downing said.

"Dawson Downing showed you what he's been doing all spring," Mizzou QB Drew Lock said. "He's been great for us. I'm super proud of him, you know, being a Kansas City boy. Couldn't have asked more of him, and I know the guys would back me up and say that you know, he came out and he earned a spot on our roster. A hundred percent."

"I think spring for me went about as good as it could go," Dawson added. "I showed I could play here and I'm excited for the season."