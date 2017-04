Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're hoping for a sunny glow for your next vacation -- FOX 4 has you covered! You don't have to lay out in the sun for hours, and you might want to try spray tanning. Experts say airbrush tanning is much safer, and doesn't give you an "orange" look.

Monday morning, Channa Clemens of TanPerfekt joined the Morning Show to debunk the myths of spray tanning.