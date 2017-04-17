Family prays for Kansas City dad on life support following accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Family members say 37-year-old Tyrone Day is a doting dad who especially adores his two treasures: his 12 and 14-year-old sons. Day's family is hoping he survives after he was badly injured in an accident last week.

"He's a good father, a good citizen and he's very independent," said Falenthia Day about her son Tryone. "He's a good father and it's always about those boys. It didn't matter what type of job Tyrone had, he always took care of his sons."

"He's just a great father, son, nephew, brother. We all love him. It's just a hurtful thing to be going through right now," said Cynthia Day as she talked about the painful five days her family has had to endure.

Relatives tell FOX 4's Robert Townsend that Tyrone had plenty be excited about.

"He was getting ready to buy him a new car, and last Saturday he was looking forward to starting a new job at Jack's Stack Barbecue near Union Station," Day's family said.

However, just two days before he had hoped to start his new job as a dishwasher at Jack's Stack, he fell victim to an awful incident.

Witnesses told Kansas City police officers that on Thursday afternoon Tyrone ran across busy Prospect Avenue near East 73rd Street to try to catch a bus, when he suddenly darted in front of an oncoming, northbound blue SUV.

Witnesses also say Day hit the driver's front windshield extremely hard and then was tossed onto the sidewalk. Paramedics rushed to the scene and immediately started treating the injured father.

"It was really bad man. He must not have seen that car before it was too late. His head was bleeding a lot. I called 911 as soon as I could, " said one witness, who didn't want to tell FOX 4 his name.

"We think Tyrone had just left our family-owned diner where he also worked, and may have been heading to my daughter's place. We're not sure. I just know this is very tough on me. I've never experienced anything like this," said Falenthia Day.

Witnesses also say they saw police question the female driver of the SUV at the scene.

"They talked to her a long time. She was upset, too. I think they then took her down to police headquarters, but then later they brought her back to the scene. Her car was towed," said the witness.

By later afternoon, police still had not released anymore information.

"It appears he, (Tyrone Day), was involved in an accident," said Officer Darin Snapp.

Falenthia Day says her son suffered several life-threatening injuries including a brain injury, other serious scars and is now on life support.

"My grandsons have been up to that hospital and they've seen their dad. They just can't take it. The boys are heartbroken. The doctors say there's nothing they can do and they don't think he's going to wake up. I want to give him more time," added Falenthia Day.

"I have a lot of faith in God and God has the final say, so I've left it in God's hands. I'm just hoping for a miracle right now," said Cynthia Day.