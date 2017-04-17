FOX 4 needs your input for our Kentucky Derby party

Posted 11:11 am, April 17, 2017, by , Updated at 11:14AM, April 17, 2017

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 07: A view of a Derby hat at the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX 4 is throwing a Kentucky Derby party on May 5 during the 9 a.m. show, and we want you to be a part of it.

All you have to do is like our Facebook page and then comment on the post below to share your ideas of things we should incorporate into our party.

The 2017 Kentucky Derby is May 7, which is a Saturday, so Kim Byrnes and Nick Vasos will be celebrating a day early.

Not seeing the post, click here to comment.