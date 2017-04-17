Humane Society offers $5,000 reward for information on beating death of Excelsior Springs dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. -- The Humane Society has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the beating death of a beloved Excelsior Springs dog.

Area residents were shocked to learn of the vicious act of animal cruelty. Excelsior Springs Police said the poor dog was beaten and left to die while leashed in its own yard.

It happened while the dog's owner was at home. Lora Kingery said her dog, Snowball, was savagely beaten and died three days later.

Now weeks later, people are angry and are demanding justice for a popular dog that everyone knew.

The safety of her own yard wasn't enough. Kingery, who has lived in Excelsior Springs for 30 years, wants to know who beat Snowball. Police in Excelsior Springs tell FOX 4 News the dog's body showed signs of blunt force trauma, having been beaten while still leashed up.

Excelsior Springs Police Department is investigating a claim that video of the beating exists.

Now the Humane Society is hoping that the reward will encourage someone with information to come forward.

If you can help track down Snowball's killer, please call Excelsior Springs Police at (816) 630-2000.

