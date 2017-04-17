Kansas City police ask public to be on lookout for endangered mom and daughter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for help locating a mom and her daughter. Myisha McFarland and her daughter Cierra were last seen in a southern area of Kansas City in a dark blue Mazda 6, with Missouri License AK0-G7N.

Police say both are considered endangered and were seen on Monday afternoon in the area of Blue Ridge Boulevard and Longview Road. Investigators don’t know where they may be headed, and are seeking to help the mom and girl once they are found, saying Myisha is going through a rough time.

If you have seen them or know where they are, please call the Crimes Against Children unit at (816) 234-5150 or 911.