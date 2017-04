KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a Monday night shooting that has left one person with critical injuries.

KCPD dispatch says the shooting happened in the area of Myrtle Avenue and E. 46th Terrace at about 8:30 p.m. The victim was found on scene and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police haven’t released a suspect description yet.

If you know anything that will help investigators in this case, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.