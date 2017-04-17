KCK woman seeks owners of ‘friendly’ ‘sweet’ parrot missing from its home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - He's lime green, has a beak and is searching for his family. A KCK woman said someone has lost their pet parrot, and she has it.

"He seems awfully friendly and very sweet," said Lori Bets.

Bets said the second her neighbors handed her the bird they found she realized he was a pet and had a family somewhere missing him. She told FOX 4 she is trying to track the owners down.

"I printed flyers and I've been posting them around the neighborhood, canvassing, talking to people," she said. "Handing out flyers with my phone number and asking them if they know anybody who has a bird."

Bets said the bird, who she believes is a parrot or a parakeet is loving and wants to hang out on her shoulder all day. Said said she thinks he or she might speak words, but thinks the family who owns him might speak a different language because she can't connect with him on a verbal level.

Bets said the bird responds well to kissy noises and likes to chirp a lot when she gets home or right before she leaves. She told FOX 4 her neighbors discovered the bird in their downtown KCK neighborhood just a few blocks from the courthouse.

If nobody claims the bird Bets said her daughter might keep him and care for him. If you know who the bird belongs to, Bets asks you email her at the following email address: Loribetts@hotmail.com