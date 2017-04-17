Local congregation stays positive during first Easter service since fire destroyed their historic church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It has been nearly five months since a massive fire burned a historic church near Truman and Troost. On Sunday, the congregation came together for a special Easter service.

The congregation met at their temporary new location in Neiman Elementary School in Shawnee.

"We brought in some screens and some different things just make it a little different. And being a gymnasium like this is challenging but it's been good," said John Crane, the Senior Pastor at Evangelistic Center Church.

Pastor Crane is a third generation pastor and grew up spending Easter at Evangelistic Center Church. He said the community has really come together to support the church since the fire in November.

"I just believe in this process, as difficult as it has been, that there is a greater purpose in it and we are going to find that out as we seek it," said Crane.

Easter last year was spent in the historic church built more than 50 years ago on Troost and Truman.

Crane said they are now actively looking at different properties and pursuing new locations. They hope to be out of the temporary location by next Easter.