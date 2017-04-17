Man who found cellphone case full of credit cards tracks down owner who then nominated him for Pay-It-Forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A good Samaritan surprisingly stepped in when a woman recently lost her cell phone case containing all her credit cards.

Joetta McCluskey told FOX 4 she thought she lost her cell phone case forever until she and her husband got a knock on the door.

"All of my cards were in my phone case," Joetta said. "So when we got to the register I'm getting ready to pay, and I don't see my phone case. Like everything with my driver's license, my credit cards, my babies insurance card in there."

Her husband, Mal, says just a few weeks before Joetta lost her cellphone case, someone hacked into her checking account

"My first thought was no one is going to turn in a phone with all those credit cards in it," Joetta said.

Mal says when a man knocked on their door they just thought he was trying to sell something.

"Then I saw a pink cell phone cases, and I was moved to hug another grown man," Mal said.

Mal told FOX 4 he immediately thought about nominating the man for FOX 4's Pay-It-Forward Award, which comes with $300.

The kind man, Dwight, had a huge smile on his face when presented with the award.

FOX 4 loves your ideas for our future Pay-It-Forward stories. To nominate someone who’s not a relative, click on this link.