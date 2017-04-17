× Marshall, Mo. man and woman killed in motorcycle crash

MARSHALL, Mo. — Two people on a motorcycle are dead after a crash in Marshall, Mo., Friday evening.

According to the online crash report, a vehicle failed to yield to Shelley, 37, and Nathaniel, 38, Offield who were on a motorcycle. The motorcycle hit the right rear corner of the vehicle, and the impact threw both Shelley and Nathaniel from the motorcycle. Both later died at the hospital.

The person in the vehicle wasn’t hurt.