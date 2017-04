Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Graduation season is one month away. Local blogger Megan Peters of Crazy Bananas stopped by the morning show on Monday and brought a few "must-have" gifts for high school seniors.

Megan suggested the following items:

- luggage or backpacks/shoulder bags for school

- monogrammed items for the dorm

- gift cards for food

- tech items (nice headphones, laptop, etc.)

- maybe additional items for the dorm room