Roommate shocked by sexual assault allegations against NKC middle school teacher on leave

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- A roommate is shocked, after the metro teacher he was living with for the past two months is charged with having sexual relationships with underage boys.

James “Russell” Green, 52, is now behind bars and facing six counts of sodomy for allegations that span more than a decade.

Green has been a teacher at various schools across the metro for more than 30 years. He was most recently working as a teacher and coach at Northgate Middle School in the North Kansas City School District, where is now on administrative leave.

“It`s a shock to me that this could even happen,” said Green’s 22-year-old roommate, who asked Fox 4 to hide his identity. “I`m just like, this is really sad for everybody involved. This is crazy!”

The two began living together back in early February, when the roommate – who runs a landscape and remodeling business – struck a deal with Green.

“I needed a place to stay,” the roommate explained, “and he wanted his kitchen modernized, the backsplash and the floor and everything and the cabinets painted. So in exchange for me doing that, I would have the basement to myself.”

The roommate described Green as “nice” and “quiet.” It’s an opinion that has shifted since the allegations surfaced.

“I think he`s a sick man,” the roommate said. “He`s not the person I thought he was.”

Prosecutors said the alleged crimes happened in Green's Blue Springs home and believe there are at least two victims whom Green met online.

The first victim is a 27-year-old man who said he was just 16 when he had a sexual relationship with Green. He recently contacted police to report the crimes more than a decade later.

The other victim, a former student of Green's, had contact with Green as recently as last week, according to court documents.

“I can only imagine their hurt and rage that they would be going through during that,” Green’s roommate said.

The man was home Friday, when a SWAT team busted in their door to search the house for evidence.

“It was pretty scary,” he said. “Nobody told me what was going on within the first 20 minutes, so I was just getting handcuffed and got all these different detectives with different levels of everything. I mean, it's just scary.”

Investigators believe Green is a danger to the community, because in addition to admitting to having sex with two underage boys, Green said he videotaped boys in locker room settings.

So while Green sits in jail, his roommate has packed his things and plans to move out of town.

The FBI has now launched a hotline, asking for other potential victims to come forward and call (816) 805-5138.