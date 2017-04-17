Search for vehicle that reportedly crashed into Mo. River will resume when sun rises

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In a couple of hours, divers will head back to the Missouri River to look for a car that reportedly drove into the water late Sunday night.

Divers with the Kansas City Fire Department spent about an hour at the riverfront searching for this car, but with it being so dark they decided to call it off until the sun rises Monday.

Right now it’s unclear if anyone was actually in the car when it drove into the Missouri River near 1st and Grand.

FOX 4 spoke with the couple who witnessed this incident. They were down by the riverfront around 9 p.m. when they saw a white sedan drive past them, straight into the water.

As it quickly sank, they called 911 and the fire department sent their search and rescue team to the area. Divers spent a little more than an hour in the river but could not find the car.

Around 10:30 p.m. they decided to postpone the search until morning due to safety concerns. Then at 10:38 p.m. Kansas City Fire Chief Paul Berardi tweeted that crews had located a potential via with the help of sonar technology. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was expected to be on the scene when the sun comes up to assist in the recovery of that potential vehicle.

FOX 4 has a crew on the scene and will be providing updates as they become available.

Located/tagged potential location of vehicle with sonar. @KCPolice #HighwayPatrol will continue in am. All @KCMOFireDept boats out of water — Paul Berardi (@KCMOFireChief) April 17, 2017