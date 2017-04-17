Woman accused of felony murder in death of 9-month-old at Eudora daycare appears in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Carrody Buchhorn has been charged with felony murder in the death of 9-month-old Oliver Ortiz.

The infant was being cared for at in-home daycare, Sunshine Kids Group Daycare in Eudora, Kan., when the child became unresponsive September 29, 2016. Police say his death is the result of child abuse.

Sunshine Kids Group Daycare is registered to Gina Brunton, who did not respond to FOX 4's request for an interview. Brunton has not been charged with a crime involving the death of Ortiz, but her daycare license has been suspended.

The Sunshine Kids Group Daycare has been cited for several violations over the last few years, mostly for medical record violations, and once when a 9-month-old was found napping behind a closed curtain in an area that is separate from the provider.

"It's really scary because you don't know what happened," said Adina Whipple, who lives across the street from the Sunshine Kids Group Daycare. "Gina is really nice. I have seen her at the grocery store, I have played at the park with her daycare kids and her."

It was at the park, where Whipple says she witnessed a Sunshine Kids Group Daycare worker interacting with one of the children in a manner that caught her attention.

"She was a little frustrated with a boy in a stroller who wanted to go on a swing, and he was whiney about it, but that was all," Whipple said. "I just had a thought about how I would have handled it a different way."

Buchhorn is being held on a $250,000 bond. Her next court appearance is April 19 at 2 p.m. If found guilty of felony murder, she could spend life in prison.