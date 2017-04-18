Bike KC works on new master plan after critical audit review

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Bike KC held its first meeting Tuesday to develop a new master plan for keeping bicyclists safe on the road.

That’s after a 2016 audit called the current system inadequate and said the city is far from its goals of becoming a League of American Bicyclists platinum-level bike friendly city by 2020. Right now Kansas City has a bronze ranking.

The audit found 90 percent of the city’s bike routes don’t have dedicated bike lanes. More than half of current bike routes were deemed unsuitable for bicycles by the audit.

Kansas City is making improvements, like bright green bike boxes painted on 20th Street Tuesday which give bicyclists a safe spot to turn at traffic lights.

The meeting included brainstorming on how to secure funding for more improvements and whether there’s a better way to connect the city’s bike routes with actual bike lanes.

“We’re trying to set a clear vision for what biking in Kansas City is right now and what it needs to be in the future, ideally we want a plan that serves as many users as possible,” Kansas City Long Range Planner Joe Blankenship said.

“You have to talk about it and then hopefully there will be a way to implement it, there will be someone responsioble for implementing it and there will be some goals that can be accomplished," cyclist Tim Seidel said.

Three more vision meetings are planned in the coming weeks around the city.

Upcoming Public Meetings

Tuesday, April 25th, 2017, 6-8pm at Southeast Community Center – 4201 E 63rd St

Thursday, April 27th, 2017, 6-8pm at Northland Cathedral – 101 NW 99th St

Saturday, May 6th, 2017, 9–12pm at Foreign Language Academy – 114 E Armour Blvd