Former Winnetonka HS campus supervisor charged with child enticement

LIBERTY, Mo. — A former Winnetonka High School campus supervisor is facing charges in Clay County after he allegedly sent inappropriate messages to a student.

Joshua M. Miller, 35, was charged on April 10 with two counts of child enticement after authorities learned he had sent messages of a sexual nature to a teenage student.

Court records state that Miller first met the student when she was a freshman at Winnetonka, where Miller was working as a campus supervisor and the school chaperone for the school’s barbecue club, which the student joined.

Miller contacted the student using the club’s texting application to tell her about a Facebook account he had under a false name. The two then began communicating via Facebook Messenger to Miller’s secret account, investigators said.

The investigation revealed that Miller had sent photos of himself with his shirt off and asked the teen questions of a sexual nature. He later told her that he was going to be at the Smithville Barbecue Competition and he would try to get some time for them to be alone in his trailer.

The messages, which were all sent in January and February, were eventually discovered by a family member who recognized Miller in photos as the Winnetonka campus supervisor, and authorities were alerted.

Miller admitted to investigators that he kept the secret Facebook account and had been sending sexual messages to the girl. He also told investigators that he told the student to delete all the messages.

Miller has been released on a $25,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.