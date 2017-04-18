Gardening with kids 101

Posted 8:31 am, April 18, 2017, by , Updated at 08:11AM, April 18, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Learning to garden has lifelong benefits. It also provides a way for parents to give their children a hands-on lesson in science and nutrition.

Heather Waterfield from the Family Conservancy says gardening with the kids can also be therapeutic for everyone involved.

Heather's tips to make your garden a success:

  • Keep it simple
  • Start small and build on success
  • Involve children in the planning
  • Give each child their own "spot"

If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.