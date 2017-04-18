Gardening with kids 101

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Learning to garden has lifelong benefits. It also provides a way for parents to give their children a hands-on lesson in science and nutrition.
Heather Waterfield from the Family Conservancy says gardening with the kids can also be therapeutic for everyone involved.
Heather's tips to make your garden a success:
- Keep it simple
- Start small and build on success
- Involve children in the planning
- Give each child their own "spot"
If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.