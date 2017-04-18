Gardening with kids 101

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Learning to garden has lifelong benefits. It also provides a way for parents to give their children a hands-on lesson in science and nutrition.

Heather Waterfield from the Family Conservancy says gardening with the kids can also be therapeutic for everyone involved.

Heather's tips to make your garden a success:

Keep it simple

Start small and build on success

Involve children in the planning

Give each child their own "spot"

If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.