Kansas City will host 6 NCAA Championships

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –The Kansas City Sports Commission announced Tuesday that the city has been selected to host 6 NCAA Championships over four academic years, spanning 2018-19 through 2021-22.

The Kansas City Sports Commission, along with multiple bid partners, submitted 55 bids across 9 sports for NCAA championships for the 2018-2022 seasons.

Kansas City will host the following championships:

Division I Men’s Basketball Regional (2019) to be hosted at Sprint Center

National Collegiate Women’s Bowling (2021) to be hosted at AMF Pro Bowl Lanes (North Kansas City, MO)

Division II Football (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021) to be hosted at Children’s Mercy Park

According to a news release from the Kansas City Sports Commission, the six events will have an estimated economic impact of $27 million.

“Kansas City loves its sports, and we are excited to continue hosting championship events that benefit our city and the region. Managing the bid process is challenging and requires collaboration across multiple entities and venues,” said Kathy Nelson, President & CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission.

