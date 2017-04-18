Kids at KU Health System get visit from Chiefs wide receivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Patients at the University of Kansas Health System's Pediatric and Neuroscience Units got a special visit on Tuesday.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers De'anthony Thomas, Tyreek Hill, and Chris Conley (who recently cut off his trademark dreads for charity) visited kids and their families, signed autographs, and brighten their days Tuesday afternoon.

"It's a good time for us to get out in the community and meet some faces we haven't met before and hopefully bring some smiles to people, learn their stories," Conley said. "We have to continue to be connected to the city that we play in. You can't become disconnected."

One excited young patient told the players he plans on being the Chiefs quarterback some day and bring the team 18 Super Bowls!